Greetings on opening of fourth Ildar Abdrazakov International Music Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is a pleasure to see your wonderful festival take place, find its own creative traditions and a loyal audience. It is important that every year it expands across the country more confidently and brings true art to people living in various cities.

Visitors will attend concerts, meet with renowned masters and beginners, and enjoy a busy educational programme. And, of course, the festival makes an important contribution to developing international cultural cooperation, strengthening professional and personal contacts, and implementing much needed charity projects.”

The Festival’s artistic director Ildar Abdrazakov, Merited Artist of Russia, soloist of the Mariinsky Theatre and Grammy winner, will take part in all concerts and workshops.

MIL OSI