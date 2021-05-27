The Foreign Ministry’s statement on a situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania is deeply concerned over the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the last weeks. We are concerned about the reports on border clashes between the armed forces of the two countries that are endangering the lives of both soldiers and civilians. We call on both sides to de-escalate the situation and to withdraw the troops. An agreement on border delimitation and demarcation can only be reached peacefully at the negotiating table, not by massing troops on the border. We continue to monitor the situation closely, and we believe that steps to de-escalation would contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as to building confidence.

