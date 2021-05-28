Congratulations to President of Azerbaijan on Republic Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In his message, the President of Russia noted that Azerbaijan has achieved obvious success in the socioeconomic sphere, science, technology and other areas, enjoys significant recognition and prestige in the international arena, and plays an active role in addressing many important matters on the international agenda.

“We highly value our relations with Azerbaijan, which are based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect. I am confident that by joining efforts, we will continue to strengthen our strategic partnership and fruitful cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our peoples, for the sake of ensuring regional security and stability in every way possible,” Vladimir Putin emphasised.

MIL OSI