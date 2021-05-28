Greetings on the opening of the 9th Nevsky International Ecological Congress

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the years, your forum has consolidated its positions as an influential platform for discussing a wide range of nature conservation issues. Today, congress participants will continue a serious and insightful discussion about the most pressing issues on the environmental agenda, such as environmental protection, improvements to national legislation in this important area, and a joint search for answers to the challenges posed by climate change.

Russia views issues regarding the careful and prudent use of natural resources and efforts to ensure environmental safety and the quality of people’s lives among key state priorities. We are happy to share our achievements and positive experience in this field. And, of course, we will always support highly popular international initiatives aiming to improve the state of the environment.”

MIL OSI