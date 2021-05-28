Lithuania to expel two employees of the Embassy of Belarus in Vilnius

Source: Republic of Lithuania

Today, on 28 May, a representative of the Embassy of Belarus to Lithuania was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and handed in a diplomatic note, declaring two members of the Embassy’s staff personae non gratae, because they had carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status, and giving them seven days to leave Lithuania.

“The decision is an expression of solidarity with Latvia,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis. A few days ago, Belarus expelled employees of the Embassy of Latvia in Minsk without justification.Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry also expressed its protest to the representative of Belarus over the ongoing repression of civil society and independent media in Belarus, and demanded an immediate release of Raman Pratasevich, his friend Sofia Sapega, other political prisoners and illegally detained persons.

