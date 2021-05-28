Moscow Exchange published 2020 Sustainability Report

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange published its 2020 Sustainability Report in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) international standards.

The report provides information on key non-financial results of 2020, quantitative data for the last three years, sustainability management approaches and statements on important topics on the global agenda. The structure and content of the report is based on a materiality assessment that involved all stakeholder groups. The sustainability of the Exchange is evaluated and discussed from two perspectives: as an issuer and as an operator of financial markets infrastructure. The report also contains information on how the Exchange contributes to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Maxim Lapin, Chief Financial Officer of Moscow Exchange, said:

“A key task of Moscow Exchange, as the country’s largest financial markets infrastructure, is to promote the implementation of sustainability principles by Russian companies, improve the quality of sustainability disclosure and create an environment for responsible investment. The report contains information on our key steps in these areas, as well as projects and approaches to sustainability management that the company is implementing.”

Moscow Exchange supports the development of the concept of sustainable development in Russia. The Exchange is a member of the global Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative, which brings together 103 stock exchanges from around the world. In 2019, Moscow Exchange entered into a cooperation agreement with the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE), under which stock indices for sustainable development – Responsibility and Openness and Sustainability Vector – are calculated daily based on the analysis of companies by ESG indicators conducted annually by RUIE. Moscow Exchange established the Sustainable Development Sector to finance environmental, environmental and socially important initiatives.

The report is available on the Moscow Exchange website

