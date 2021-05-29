Greetings to 2021 Junior New Wave international contest for young pop singers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The legendary Artek has once again become a centre of attraction for gifted young people from different countries and offers them an excellent opportunity to perform on stage, showcase their talent to spectators and a demanding jury and enjoy the invaluable experience of communicating with recognised masters of the modern pop stage, as well as to make friends with their peers and tour Crimea’s landmarks.

I am sure that the traditionally welcoming and warm atmosphere of the popular contest will offer everyone the best emotions and impressions.”

The finals of the 2021 Junior New Wave contest is taking place on May 29–30 at the Artek International Children’s Centre, Republic of Crimea.

