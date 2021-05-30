Unofficial meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the official talks the previous day, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko discussed issues of further advancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation and fighting the pandemic.

The President of Belarus gave his Russian counterpart an in-depth account of the situation with the Ryanair aircraft. Upon Vladimir Putin’s initiative the issue of Russian national Sofia Sapega’s arrest was raised. The President of Russia instructed the Russian Federation Foreign Ministry to closely monitor the investigation of the case.

The consultations also covered issues of organising air traffic. Relevant agencies of the two countries were instructed to work out all aspects of air communication, including in view of the upcoming summer holiday season and the need for Belarusian nationals to return to their homeland from European countries.

