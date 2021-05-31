Greetings to Anatoly Karpov International Children’s Chess Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I am well aware that Anatoly Karpov, an outstanding chess player and many-times world champion, is giving much of his time to the maintenance and further development of the wonderful traditions of the Russian school of chess. He organises chess tournaments, camps and Olympiads to bring talented children from many countries together on the basis of the values of this truly unique mind sport. This in-demand educational and tutorial activity deserves our deepest respect.

I have no doubt that this festival will be a great success, bringing joy to the spectators with dynamic and spectacular games and with bright victories and triumphs. Needless to say, competitions of this level are promoting the popularity of chess and strengthening mutual understanding among young players, plus they are a wonderful opportunity to learn from famous chess masters.”

MIL OSI