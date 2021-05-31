Inflation expectations remain elevated in May

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In May, households’ inflation expectations declined, though remaining at high levels observed since late 2020.

According to a survey by inFOM commissioned by the Bank of Russia, respondents estimate inflation at 11.3% in the next 12 months. Businesses’ short-term price expectations also continued to rise in May.

Analysts’ inflation forecasts for 2021 increased albeit remained below the Bank of Russia’s forecast. More information is available in the latest issue of the Bank of Russia’s commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

Preview photo: Dragon Images / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI