Lithuania marks 20th anniversary of its accession to the Wold Trade Organization

Source: Republic of Lithuania

20 years ago, on 31 May 2001, Lithuania joined the World Trade Organization. The country’s membership of the organization contributed to the significant expansion of its foreign trade. Between 2000 and 2020, exports of goods increased 7 times, from 4,1 billion EUR to 28,6 billion EUR, and imports of goods – 5 times, from 6 billion EUR to 28.9 billion EUR. The national economy grew substantially during this period as well. This serves as a good example of how trade enables economic development.

A genuine supporter of multilateral rules-based trade system, Lithuania is committed to work together with all the WTO members to ensure that the WTO remains relevant and ensures fluent functioning of the international trade.

In the picture: The President of Lithuania Valdas Adamkus signs Lithuania’s Protocol on the Accession to the WTO.

Photo: World Trade Organization

