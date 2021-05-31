Lithuania’s chargés d’affaires ad interim in Belarus officially informed about the country’s decision to expel Lithuanian diplomats

Source: Republic of Lithuania

Today, on 28 May, the Acting Head of Lithuania’s representation in Minsk Asta Andrijauskienė was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and handed in a note, stating that two Lithuanian diplomats were to be expelled from the country. Andrijauskienė was informed that this step was taken by Belarus in response to the actions of Vilnius. On Friday two members of the Belarusian Embassy’s staff were declared personae non gratae, because they had carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status and given seven days to leave Lithuania.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania draws attention to the fact that the Lithuanian diplomats to be expelled from Belarus have never engaged in activities incompatible with their diplomatic duties. The Foreign Ministry regrets the official step taken by Minsk, hopes that Belarusian authorities will change their inadequate behaviour and, finally, will hear the Western community’s calls for an end to the repression of civil society in Belarus.

MIL OSI