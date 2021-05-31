Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis discusses the situation in Belarus with the Ambassador of Canada

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 31 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis discussed the situation in Belarus, regional security and other items on the bilateral agenda with the Ambassador of Canada to Lithuania Kevin Rex.

Landsbergis informed the Ambassador about the actions of Lithuanian and EU institutions in response to the forced landing of a Ryanair aircraft in Minsk and highlighted the dangerous situation of opposition activists and journalists working in the neighbouring country. The interlocutors discussed possibilities to mobilise support for the benefit of civil society in Belarus, as well as cooperation for the implementation of other international initiatives on human rights.When discussing the security situation in the region, Landsbergis noted that all EU countries were concerned over Russia’s destabilising actions in the Eastern neighbourhood, the Middle East, and the North Africa.The meeting also discussed the improving coronavirus situation Lithuania and issues of political and economic cooperation with China. Landsbergis also said that the EU countries must speak with one voice to China.

The Embassy of Canada was established for the three Baltic states in 1993. It is based in Riga. The Office of the Embassy of Canada in Vilnius has operated in Vilnius since 15 January 1992.Canada leads the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Latviai. In addition, Canadian officers serve in the NATO Force Integration Unit in Vilnius.

