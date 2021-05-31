Moscow Exchange trading schedule for June 2021 holidays

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its markets over the June 2021 public holiday period.

14 June 2021 is a trading day on MOEX. On this day, the FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bond, Money, Deposit, Credit, Derivatives and Standartised OTC Derivatives Markets will therefore operate as usual.

All instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with “today” settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day. Settlement in USD will not be available for T+ and repo transactions with the CCP on the Equity Market and on the Deposit Market. Settlement of trades in foreign currency will be held as usual on the Equity Markets (non-CCP trades) and the Credit Market.

