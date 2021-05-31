On June 1, President will meet with families awarded Order of Parental Glory

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On June 1, International Children’s Day, Vladimir Putin will meet with families awarded the Order of Parental Glory.

The videoconference meeting will be attended by large families from Kaluga, Volgograd, Omsk and Amur regions, Ingushetia, Perm Territory, as well as the Yamal-Nenets and Nenets autonomous areas.

The Order of Parental Glory is awarded to parents (adoptive parents) who are raising or have already raised seven or more children, ensuring an appropriate level of care for their health, education and physical, spiritual and moral development.

