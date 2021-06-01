A meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs discusses the most significant security challenges and the Alliance’s adaptation to them

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1 June, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis took part in a virtual meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Ministers discussed the most significant threats and challenges faced by the transatlantic community due to the changing geopolitical environment, aggressive actions by authoritarian regimes, and crises in neighbouring regions.The meeting focused on the actions taken by the Belarusian regime, namely the forced landing of a civilian aircraft.“Lukashenko’s regime has shown that its actions may pose a threat to the Alliance’s citizens. NATO should pay more attention to developments and processes in Belarus and to the deepening Russo-Belarusian military integration,” said Landsbergis.Aggressive actions by Russia – the war in Ukraine or massing troops along the borders of neighbouring countries – still pose the greatest threat to NATO countries and partners. Furthermore, the rise of China forces the Alliance to pay increasing attention to the Chinese challenge.Ministers discussed NATO 2030 proposals put forward by NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, which will help to strengthen the Alliance and to make sure it remains ready today to face tomorrow’s challenges.“Lithuania supports the proposals put forward by NATO’s Secretary General that will help to strengthen the transatlantic unity, allied resilience and partnership with its closest partners, such as Ukraine and Georgia. It is of great importance that the issue of strengthening the Alliance’s deterrence and defence posture is included in the package of proposals,” said Landsbergis.The meeting also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and preparations for a meeting of NATO heads of state and government to be held on 14 June in Brussels, Belgium.

MIL OSI