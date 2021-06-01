Greetings on opening of first Vector of Childhood National Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your forum has brought together representatives of the authorities, parents, the academic and expert communities and volunteer organisations to discuss such topics as bringing up children, promoting family values and supporting large families. This impressive format is convincing proof of the importance of your meeting and the relevance of the subjects on its agenda.

I would like to emphasise that the updated provisions of the Russian Constitution and, in general, the improvement of our legislative framework have greatly strengthened the guarantees of children’s protection. This is a solid foundation for the successful implementation of large-scale social and educational programmes and effective development of innovative technologies and practices in education, healthcare, sport and patriotic education of the rising generation. Of course, I would also like to mention in this connection the multifaceted activities of the Office of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights, its practical initiatives and projects and heartfelt care for the young citizens of Russia and their well-being.”

