Greetings to participants in festivities dedicated to International Children’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It has become a good long-standing tradition that this wonderful occasion, filled with special warmth and sincerity, is widely celebrated in all regions of our huge country. A rich cultural programme, gifts and surprises are in store for children, and, most importantly, they will be able to become acquainted with their peers and to learn many new and interesting things.

I would like to note that the state invariably prioritises efforts to consolidate family values, to bring up the next generation, to improve the demographic situation and to support children facing difficult situations in life. And it is very important that significant public initiatives, prepared with the most active involvement of the Russian Children’s Fund, a large and influential charitable organisation, facilitate this large-scale and responsible work.”

MIL OSI