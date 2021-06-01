Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: America’s greater role in ensuring security in the region is now even more important than ever before

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1 June, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with the U.S. Senators Cynthia Jeanne Shaheen, Robert Jones Portman and Christopher Scott Murphy, who are visiting Vilnius.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister noted that the U.S. Senators’ visit to Europe was of great importance after the hijacking of a Ryanair aircraft the previous week and confirmed the U.S. commitment to transatlantic unity and solidarity, as well as the U.S. leadership role in defending democratic values and human rights in Europe and worldwide.“We highly appreciate this visit by the U.S. Senators. There are two dictators raging next door. I have made it very clear that America’s greater role in ensuring security in the region was now even more important than ever before. Against the backdrop of the deteriorating situation of human rights, the ongoing persecution of the opposition in Belarus, the recent hijacking of a civilian aircraft, as well as the detention of a journalist Raman Pratasevich and a student of the European Humanities University Sofia Sapega, the European Union and the US have to join forces. We must show solidarity with the people under the yoke of the regime, who want to topple it. While they struggle for the democratic future of their country, we must send a clear message to the representatives of the Belarusian regime that we will take measures in response to their actions, involving further sanctions,” said Landsbergis.The meeting discussed the regional security situation. The Foreign Minister thanked the Senators for their support for strengthening the security of Lithuania and the Baltic region, and called on the U.S. to strengthen the capabilities of its military presence in Lithuania, and to carry out military training and exercises. After visiting Lithuania, the Senators will travel to Ukraine and Georgia.

MIL OSI