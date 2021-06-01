Meeting with families awarded Order of Parental Glory

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Large families from Kaluga, Volgograd, Omsk and Amur regions, Ingushetia, Perm Territory, as well as the Yamal-Nenets and Nenets autonomous areas attended the meeting.

The Order of Parental Glory is awarded to parents (adoptive parents) who are raising or have already raised seven or more children, ensuring an appropriate level of care for their health, education and physical, spiritual and moral development.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, my friends. Hello.

As has become a good tradition, today, on June 1, International Children’s Day, we honour families awarded the Order of Parental Glory. I believe today is also the Global Day of Parents, which is probably a coincidence. And first of all, I would like to wish all the best to you, to all citizens of Russia on this wonderful holiday.

Parental love and care is what each and every child needs most, no doubt, a close-knit family where mutual understanding and respect for each other prevail. These are exactly the treasured values that are incredibly vividly manifested in your close-knit large families. They are full of this undimmed, inexhaustible parental love, and every day, without exception, is devoted to children, to their education and harmonious development.

This involves a never-ending titanic effort, ever-present care and responsibility. But at the same time, this gives you happiness that nothing compares to – the chance to see how a person grows and matures, to enjoy their victories, successes and achievements together with your children.

Large families with many children keep and pass on the traditions of generosity and everlasting values such as compassion, friendship, mutual assistance and diligence. These same values become important moral supports for your children, a guideline for their entire adult life.

It is very important that you inspire others with your example. I am sure that looking at you, younger people start thinking about having many children in their family someday. There are also such families among my close friends. This is truly wonderful, because a family with many children is the foundation of Russia’s future. It is a continuation of our thousand-year history as a country, as a nation, as a single people.

To be continued.

MIL OSI