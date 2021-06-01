Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against foreign currencies, May 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the geometric mean)
Period
Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble
to US Dollar
to Euro
to 100 Russian Rubles
January
2.5669
3.1249
3.4617
February
2.6036
3.1498
3.4994
January – February
2.5852
3.1373
3.4805
March
2.6083
3.1104
3.5068
January – March
2.5929
3.1283
3.4892
April
2.6122
3.1185
3.4316
January – April
2.5977
3.1259
3.4747
May
2.5298
3.0713
3.4159
January – May
2.5840
3.1149
3.4629
Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the arithmetical mean)
Period
Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble
to US Dollar
to Euro
to 100 Russian Rubles
January
2.5697
3.1348
3.4640
February
2.6036
3.1489
3.5002
January – February
2.5858
3.1415
3.4811
March
2.6080
3.1086
3.5056
January – March
2.5935
3.1301
3.4896
April
2.6121
3.1174
3.4335
January – April
2.5981
3.1269
3.4756
May
2.5310
3.0718
3.4176
January – May
2.5843
3.1156
3.4636
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.