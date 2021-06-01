On June 2, President will chair meeting with Government members and will meet with United Russia leaders

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On June 2, Vladimir Putin will chair a regular meeting with members of the Russian Federation’s Government, via videoconference.

Meeting participants will focus on the implementation of the social provisions of the Russian President’s Address to the Federal Assembly. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister will report on the matter.

They will also review a number of current matters.

* * *

On the same day, the President of Russia is to hold a videoconference with United Russia leaders, as well as volunteers and public activists, winners of the party’s preliminary vote (primaries) for the right to run for the State Duma that ended on May 30.

Alexander Karelin, Chair of United Russia’s Federal Primaries Organising Committee, will report on the campaign results, problems facing the organisers and public control of the voting process.

On May 24–30, the party held a preliminary vote (primaries) that involved prospective candidates due to take part in the September 19 elections at all levels, including the State Duma elections. The vote involved about 12 million people. United Russia will approve the final lists of candidates at its convention on June 19.

MIL OSI