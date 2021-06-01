Video address to participants of Bolshaya Peremena festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,

It is a true pleasure to welcome the participants and guests of the Bolshaya Peremena National Festival.

First of all, I would like to congratulate all schoolchildren, their parents and teachers on International Children’s Day.

Your festival has brought together children who are taking part in the Bolshya Peremena project from all over Russia. It is great that you can meet in Moscow, in the wonderful Gorky Park to show your worth in various creative projects.

Each of you has different talents and skills. Some of you already know what you like and are interested in most –natural sciences or humanities, research experiments or sports competitions. I understand that not all of you have chosen your future paths. But all schoolchildren in our country must have ample opportunities allowing you to understand your calling. This is what this festival is for.

Of course, you know about the Bolshaya Peremena contest. This year, over two million children will be taking part in it. It has become a true community of friends and like-minded people, an area of development and creative aspirations where you can think outside the box, a community where each of you is appreciated.

The task for adults and the state is to create conditions throughout Russia so that you can display and develop your talents and choose your path in life.

During the past few years, we have established many contests and venues where you can realise your potential and acquire new knowledge.

Your teachers, parents and experienced, accomplished professionals in a variety of fields are always here to support your striving for this.

In a word, there are many choices, and it is for you to decide if you will make use of them. Yes, this will take resolve, perseverance and hard work, but this is the only way to succeed in any undertaking.

Schoolchildren today, tomorrow some of you will make new scientific discoveries, create new breakthrough technologies and become professionals in a variety of spheres, people who will be able to improve the world and be of benefit to your Fatherland, our beloved country. I believe in you.

Go for it, dream, strive to achieve big, ambitious goals and move resolutely towards the pinnacle of your professions.

Good luck to all of you!

