Сhange of the settlement process for the raw sugar futures contract

This notice is to let you know that we have changed the settlement process for the raw sugar futures contract. Starting from contract series SUGR-7.21 and onwards, the contract will be settled in intraday clearing. The USD/RUB FX rate determined in accordance with the Moscow Exchange Fixing Methodology as of 12:30 MSK, published on the Exchange website, will be used to calculate the settlement price. Previously, the contract was settled in after-hours clearing, using the indicative USD/RUB rate as of 18:30 MSK.

The procedure for determining the settlement price of the ICE’s Sugar No.11 Futures contract used to settle the MOEX contracts remains unchanged.

