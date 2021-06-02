Alexey Miller and Battsetseg Batmunkh, Mongolia’s Foreign Minister, discuss Soyuz Vostok project

Source: Gazprom

June 2, 2021, 17:25

A working meeting between Alexey Miller Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties discussed the construction project for the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline, which is meant to provide supplies of Russian gas across Mongolia to China. Particular attention was paid to, among other things, the results of the approved feasibility analysis for the project and the ongoing preparation of the corresponding feasibility study, which is planned to be completed before the end of this year.

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

On December 5, 2019, Gazprom and the Government of Mongolia signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document provides for a joint assessment of the feasibility of the project for pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia.

In April 2021, the feasibility analysis regarding the construction project for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline was approved. The Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline will become an extension of Russia’s Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline in Mongolian territory.

In the course of the feasibility analysis, the basic technical and technological parameters of the project were established. These include the optimal route for the gas pipeline in Mongolian territory, the pipeline’s length and diameter, the working pressure, and the number of compressor stations.

The feasibility study regarding the construction project for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline includes a detailed breakdown of the associated investment and operating costs. The feasibility study is being prepared by the Gazoprovod Soyuz Vostok special-purpose vehicle.

