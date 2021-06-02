Alexey Miller and Francois Fillon discuss development prospects of Europe’s energy market

Source: Gazprom

June 2, 2021, 19:15

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Francois Fillon, French politician, discussed today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 the development trends and prospects of Europe’s energy market.

The parties noted the essential role of natural gas in ensuring the reliable and well-balanced operation of Europe’s energy system. It was also emphasized that expanded use of natural gas is the most reasonable, cost-efficient and expeditious way to achieve Europe’s climate goals.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to Gazprom’s projects in the areas of culture and sports.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

+7 812 609-34-21 +7 812 609-34-32+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Gazprom on social media

Related news

MIL OSI