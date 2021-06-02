Alexey Miller and Gerhard Schroeder, Chairman of Shareholders’ Committee of Nord Stream AG, hold working meeting

Source: Gazprom

June 2, 2021, 18:25

A working meeting between Alexey Miller Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Gerhard Schroeder, Chairman of the Shareholders’ Committee of Nord Stream AG, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties highlighted the successful operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline and exchanged views on the development prospects of Europe’s gas sector.

Background

Nord Stream AG has been reliably supplying natural gas to European consumers and fulfilling all gas transport nominations since the Nord Stream gas pipeline was brought into operation in November 2011. In 2020, a total of 59.2 billion cubic meters of gas was delivered to European consumers via Nord Stream.

