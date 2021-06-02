At the Meeting of the OECD Council at Ministerial Level Lithuania calls on the international community to respond to the deteriorating situation in Belarus

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1 June, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Egidijus Meilūnas attended the Part I of the two-part 2021 Meeting of the OECD Council at Ministerial Level (MCM), which was chaired by the United States and gathered leaders and Ministers to honour the past, address the present, and celebrate the future under the theme of “Shared Values: Building a Green and Inclusive Future”.

During the meeting, Australia’s former Finance Minister and Leader of the Government in the Senate Mathias Cormann took office as the sixth Secretary-General of the OECD in a handover ceremony. He replaced the outgoing Secretary-General Angel Gurría, who has spent his 15 years at the helm of the OECD. This year, the OECD also celebrates its 60th anniversary.

In his speech, the Foreign Vice-Minister Meilūnas drew attention to the recent developments in Belarus that had raised great concern – the arbitrary and forced highjacking of a civilian aircraft by the Belarusian regime and detention of journalists – and called on the OECD and its members to participate in the international community’s response to the illegal actions of Belarus.

“The international community, including the OECD, should take strong and determined steps in response, so that the actions that have endangered the safety and lives of 120 EU citizens cannot be repeated,” said the Foreign Vice-Minister.In this respect, it is important to continue implementing the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme that helps such countries as Ukraine to strengthen democratic and reform processes and to move closer to the OECD standards that enhance their resilience to the challenges they face.In his speech, the Foreign Vice-Minister also highlighted Lithuania’s support for the OECD’s further development, as well as the need to make good use of the OECD’s expertise for the successful implementation of effective, green and socially responsible reforms. “We support the OECD’s work in the areas of inequality reduction, job creation, digital security, and the fight against disinformation,” said the Foreign Vice-Minister.

The Part I of the MCM took place virtually and analysed the present global economic situation, reflected on hard-learned lessons from the pandemic so far and highlighted the national and international priorities for the recovery. The Part II of the MCM will take place on 7 and 8 October in Paris, and will focus on medium- and long-term challenges including the future of the OECD, transforming shared values and policy priorities into action and the adoption of deliverables that reinforce shared values and articulate plans for building a green and inclusive future.

MIL OSI