Congratulations to President of the Philippines Rodrigo Roa Duterte

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past decades, Russia and the Philippines have accumulated substantial experience of constructive bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as fruitful cooperation within the framework of the UN and other international organisations. I am confident that, by relying on these good traditions, we will ensure the subsequent development of the entire range of Russian-Filipino ties. This, doubtless, meets the interests of our friendly nations and is consonant with strengthening security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.”

MIL OSI