Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: I hope the day will come when we will not have to talk about the release of political prisoners to our neighbours, but today is not that day

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1 June in Vilnius, the Foreign Ministers and high-level representatives of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) met in a video conference to conclude Lithuania’s Presidency of the organisation.

Participants discussed the future of the Baltic Sea Region. The current President of the CBSS, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis quoted the Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov in his speech: “Peace, progress, human rights – these three goals are indissolubly linked; it is impossible to achieve one of them if the others are ignored”. These thoughtful words are still relevant to people’s lives today.Almost all heads of delegations expressed their political position, condemning the last week’s terrorist actions by the Belarusian regime, violence against journalists, and efforts to undermine freedom of expression.“I hope the day will come when we will not have to talk about the release of political prisoners to our neighbours, but today is not that day,” said Landsbergis.Participants adopted a renewed strategic vision for the Baltic Sea Region by 2030 (the Vilnius II Declaration), which will guide the CBSS and other regional organisations in the coming decade in their efforts to build collaboration and trust in the Baltic Sea Region. It will continue the tradition of the Vilnius I Declaration that was adopted in 2010. The new Declaration calls for joint efforts not only of the CBSS, but also of other regional organisations, in order to achieve the region’s perspective development.

The participants of the meeting also adopted an action plan, which outlines concrete activities and steps that the Secretariat of the CBSS will implement in all its three long-term priorities to fulfill the vision stated in the Vilnius II Declaration.

In addition, the Foreign Ministers and high-level representatives voiced their gratitude to Lithuania for its Presidency of the CBSS during 2020-2021, and welcomed Norway as the incoming Presidency for 2021-2022.

Lithuania’s Presidency of the CBSS has focused on four priorities: 1) sustainable development, especially in the field of developing green industry; 2) green and maritime tourism as an important sector in reviving regional economy, increasing the region’s visibility, giving employment opportunities to young people; 3) civil protection in the region, strengthening resilience in the region against major emergencies and disasters; and 4) combating trafficking in human beings for labour exploitation in the region, as well as preventing violence against children.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Ministers and high-level representatives of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Russia, Sweden and the European Union.

MIL OSI