Meeting with representatives of the United Russia party

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon.

I am happy to welcome all the representatives – not all, but those that are present here – I hope that the others will see us via the media, representatives of the country’s largest political party.

First of all, I would like to thank all the members and supporters of the United Russia party for their hard and dedicated work during the difficult circumstances due to the pandemic. It is clear that there are many questions. I am sure that people have a lot of concerns with the leading political party. But on the whole, a lot of work has been done.

I would like to thank you for your contribution to the promotion of the most important decisions on emergency assistance to people, especially families with children and those who lost their jobs during this hard period of time; for your hands-on involvement in implementing the entire range of measures aimed at supporting the Russian regions, the national economy and its key industries, and small and medium-sized businesses.

Your representatives’ performance at all levels of executive power, in the federal and regional parliaments, and in municipalities has been satisfactory, I should say. Indeed, you sometimes worked as a single team. I know that when this huge disaster hit us, in the first and most difficult period of the epidemic, many United Russia members and supporters joined the We Are Together nationwide campaign. They personally volunteered for the most challenging projects. In addition to their jobs, they helped doctors, looked after the sick, substituted for hospital aides, delivered food and medicine to the elderly and lonely people, and helped set up assistance centres.

