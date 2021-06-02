Members of Tsikhanouski’s team sentenced to 2 to 4 years in Hrodna

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Uladzimir Kniha, Yauhen Raznichenka and Dzmitry Furmanau on trial in Hrodna

The Kastryčnicki District Court of Hrodna has convicted three persons targeted in what is known as “Tsikhanouski case” for their involvement in an election picket on May 29 last year in Hrodna. Political prisoner Dzmitry Furmanau, together with two more defendants, Yauhen Raznichenka and Uladzimir Kniha, were found guilty of active participation in actions that grossly violate public order (Part 1 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code). In addition, Raznichenka and Kniha were found guilty of violent actions against police officers (Article 364 of the Criminal Code).

Judge Volha Bekushava sentenced Dzmitry Furmanau to two years in a general-security penal colony, Yauhen Raznichenka to three and a half years in a general-security penal colony, and Uladzimir Kniha to four years in a medium-security penal colony. The court also ordered to pay the alleged victims, police officers Kazlouski and Rakhunok, 1,000 rubles in moral damages each.

The defendants plead not guilty on all charges.

Human rights defenders believe that the activists were arrested and charged as a result of a provocation planned and implemented by security forces aiming to disrupt Siarhei Tsikhanouski’s presidential campaign.

