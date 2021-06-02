Moscow Exchange to sign a number of agreements at SPIEF 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange plans to sign a number of cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding with leading Russian and international companies during the XXIV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021). The purpose of the agreements is to develop business ties, find new cooperation opportunities and strengthen the financial market.

3 June

10:00-10:15 – Moscow Exchange CEO Yuri Denisov, and NSD CEO Viktor Zhidkov will participate in signing of a trilateral memorandum of strategic cooperation between Moscow Exchange, National Settlement Depository (NSD) and Rosseti (Rosseti booth).

10:30-10:45 – Moscow Exchange CEO Yuri Denisov will participate in signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Moscow Exchange and Qatar Stock Exchange (Qatar booth).

13:30-13:40 – Moscow Exchange CEO Yuri Denisov will participate in signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Moscow Exchange and VTB Bank (VTB Bank booth).

14:00-14:15 – Moscow Exchange CEO Yuri Denisov will participate in signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Moscow Exchange and United Grain Company (signing ceremony point, Passage, near Halls E11 and E12).

14:00-14:15 – Igor Marich, member of Moscow Exchange Executive Board and Managing Director for Sales and Business Development will participate in signing an agreement with Interfax News Group (signing ceremony point, Passage, near halls E11 and E12).

June 4

11:30-12:00 – Moscow Exchange CEO Yuri Denisov will participate in signing of a memorandum between Moscow Exchange and DOM.RF on the joint development of the mortgage bond market (DOM.RF booth).

13:30-13:40 – Moscow Exchange CEO Yuri Denisov will participate in signing of an agreement on cooperation with Sberbank (Sberbank booth).

13:50-14:00 – Moscow Exchange CEO Yuri Denisov will participate in signing of a memorandum of cooperation with Tinkoff (Tinkoff booth).

MIL OSI