Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in May 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

In May 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 22.5% to RUB 74.3 trln (RUB 60.6 in May 2020). Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for May 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Growth leaders were the Equity Market (36.4%), Derivatives Market (36.1%), Money Market (22.9%) and FX spot Market (22.1%).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in May 2021 was RUB 3,380.7 bln (May 2020: RUB 5,599.2 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units increased by 36.4% to RUB 2,162.3 bln (May 2020: RUB 1,585.2 bln). ADTV grew by 29.6% to RUB 108.1 bln (May 2020: RUB 83.4 bln).

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,218.4 bln (May 2020: RUB 2,014.0 bln). ADTV was RUB 60.9 bln (May 2020: RUB 106.0 bln).

63 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,032.0 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 291.6 bln) were placed in May 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 36.1% to reach a record RUB 10.4 trln (May 2020: RUB 7.6 trln) or 143.4 mln contracts (May 2020: 137.3 mln), of which 140.4 mln contracts were futures and 2.9 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 518.2 bln (May 2020: RUB 400.7 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 865.6 bln (May 2020: RUB 554.9 bln).

Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volume grew 25.1 times and reached RUB 341.5 bln.

FX Market

FX Market trading volume grew by 22.1% to RUB 25.7 trln (May 2020: RUB 21.0 trln), with spot trades amounting to RUB 6.3 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 19.4 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,285.3 bln (USD 17.4 bln), compared to RUB 1,107.8 bln (USD 15.3 bln) in May 2020.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 22.9% to RUB 34.1 trln (May 2020: RUB 27.7 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,703.8 bln (May 2020: RUB 1,459.8 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment added 22.8% to reach RUB 19.9 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased by 27.4% to RUB 5.8 trln.

Commodities Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) increased 8.1 times to RUB 21.2 bln (May 2020: RUB 2.6 bln), of which RUB 20.9 bln (4.6 t) was gold and RUB 0.11 bln (1.6 t) was silver.

MIL OSI