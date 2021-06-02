New era of stock markets in the spotlight at SPIEF 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 3 June 2021, the XXIV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021) will host a panel session on “Risks and Opportunities in a New Era for Stock Markets” with the support of Moscow Exchange.

The panel discussion, focusing on the growth of private investors in the Russian capital market, will be held as part of the “Delivering on National Development Targets” track of the Forum’s business programme.

Panellists:

Jacob Grapengiesser, Partner, Head of Eastern Europe, East Capital

Yury Denisov, CEO, Moscow Exchange

Mikhail Zadornov, President, Chairman of the Management Board, Otkritie FC Bank

Alexei Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation

Dmitriy Panchenko, Director, Tinkoff Investments

Timothy Talkington, Co-head, Russia & CIS, Goldman Sachs

Sergey Shvetsov, First Deputy Governor, Central Bank of the Russian Federation

Andrey Shemetov, Senior Vice President, Head of SberCIB, Sberbank

Alexey Yakovitsky, Global CEO, VTB Capital

The discussion will be moderated by Elena Ivashentseva, a Senior Partner at Baring Vostok Capital Partners.

Private investment in shares is booming worldwide with hundreds of millions of new investors preferring to use convenient mobile apps to trade themselves, rather than entrust their savings to professional managers. With low interest rates and an influx of helicopter money, stock market indexes are setting new records. Today, a company’s capitalization seems to be determined as much by social media and forum posts as it is by fundamental analyses. Twelve million people in Russia have brokerage accounts, and the private investor has become a new force on the Russian capital market. Major issuers now have the responsibility of dealing with hundreds of thousands of minority shareholders, and there is a growing need to build and expand communication channels.

“Modern technology has opened up the stock exchange to millions of Russians. Their share in the volume of on-exchange trading is increasing, they are increasingly participating in IPOs, and they are eager to purchase new names. The presence of a long-term domestic investor is an important factor when issuers are choosing the right marketplace to raise funding. We will discuss what is needed to further develop the Russian capital market and increase the number of public companies. New issuers listed on MOEX bring new opportunities for investors, help diversify the MOEX Russia Index and improve its investment appeal,” said Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange.

The panel discussion will take place at 15:00 on 3 June 2021, in Pavilion F, Conference Hall F3.

A live stream will be available on the SPIEF website.

MIL OSI