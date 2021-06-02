On June 4, Vladimir Putin will take part in St Petersburg International Economic Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

This year’s forum, themed A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality, will include four major tracks – Joining Forces to Advance Development, Delivering on National Development Targets, The Human Factor in Responding to Global Challenges and New Technology Frontiers. The participants will exchange views on a wide range of issues including trade and investment, finance and energy, innovation and high technology, healthcare and the environment.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the forum will be held in a combined format. The invited foreign heads of state and government, heads of large Russian and international companies and banks, leading experts and politicians can join the forum in person or via videoconference.

Vladimir Putin will speak at a plenary session, which is the central event of the forum. Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Federal Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz Kurz SebastianFederal Chancellor of Austria will join the session via videoconference. President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez and President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Bolsonaro JairPresident of Brazil will send video messages to the participants.

During the forum, the President of Russia will have separate videoconference meetings with representatives of world news agencies, the international investment community and major foreign companies.

