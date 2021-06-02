Russia and Belarus review cooperation in gas sector

Source: Gazprom

June 2, 2021, 21:10

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

Стороны рассмотрели актуальные вопросы сотрудничества в газовой сфере.

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are effective until the end of 2021.

