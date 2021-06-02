Telephone conversation with President of the World Bank Group David Malpass

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion focused on Russia’s cooperation with the World Bank and prospects for the Bank’s funding of projects to modernise Russia’s economy, social sphere and infrastructure, and expand the use of digital technology.

Vladimir Putin emphasised that as one of the largest shareholders in the World Bank, Russia is interested in further improving its efforts to promote international development and is willing to facilitate this in every way. Thus, Russia could join the bank’s programmes for supporting vaccination in developing countries.

Mr Putin and Mr Malpass discussed cooperation on a number of other international issues, including climate change and ensuring food security.

