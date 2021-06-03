Bank of Russia starts publishing results of macroeconomic survey of analysts

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia has published its first results of a macroeconomic survey of leading Russian and foreign analysts.

The material contains an aggregated medium-term expert forecast based on six key variables: inflation, key rate, GDP, nominal salary, ruble exchange rate, and Russian sovereign CDS spread.

This survey will be conducted regularly. Its results will be published on the Bank of Russia website before the quiet period in the run-up to the Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ key rate meeting.

Conducting a macroeconomic survey by a central bank is a global practice. Such surveys help accumulate important data to align the vision of the economic situation as viewed by the central bank and external experts, as well as study the evolution of these expectations.

The publication of this report can be of interest not only to professionals but also to the general public that will gain access to a representative macroeconomic consensus forecast by leading market experts.

