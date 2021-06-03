Ceremony for signing investment agreements at St Petersburg International Economic Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon.

Welcome everyone, I am delighted to see you all. I have had discussions with some of those present in the morning, we have just finished. I can already see them in the hall.

The international economic forum in St Petersburg kicked off yesterday. Today, its business meetings are in full swing, and a number of important agreements are being signed on the forum’s sidelines. One of Russia’s leading development institutions, VEB.RF, VTB Group and Russian Platinum company are planning to finance the development of the Chernogorsk platinum deposit in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. This huge 570 billion ruble project is going to use something called the project finance factory mechanism, which will allow reducing market risks. I would like to note that 16 projects are already being implemented under such terms with a total investment of about 1.3 trillion rubles.

Successful development of Russia’s regions and the entire country largely depends on up-to-date transport infrastructure. In this regard, I would like to note the agreement to build a bypass around Togliatti with a new bridge crossing over the Volga River. DSK Avtoban and the Eurasian Development Bank are investing about 120 billion rubles in this project to modernise an important section of the Europe-Western China international transit corridor.

Another major agreement is to be signed between the government of the Tula Region and Cherkizovo company. The meat producer is going to develop a meat-processing cluster in the Yefremov priority socioeconomic development area. Total investment will amount to 50 billion rubles.

And of course, we are vigorously developing tourism and recreation infrastructure in Russia, including in such an extremely popular region as Crimea. A number of agreements are to be signed on the sidelines of this forum concerning projects on the Crimean Peninsula. I will mention just two of them.

One agreement between the government of the Republic of Crimea and the Family Resorts company involves building a new resort complex. The planned investment is 14 billion rubles. The other one, between the government of the Republic of Crimea and Nikolai Tkachev Agrocomplex, is aimed at developing a theme park and a resort and hotel complex. The total investment here is about 16 billion rubles.

To be continued.

