Gazprom and State Hermitage Museum sign Agreement of Intent

June 3, 2021, 16:50

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Mikhail Piotrovsky, Director General of the State Hermitage Museum, signed an Agreement of Intent today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The document outlines the main avenues of cooperation with regard to the implementation of joint social-and-cultural projects which cover, inter alia, activities related to exhibitions, expositions, and education.

“Gazprom implements large-scale social-and-cultural and restoration projects in St. Petersburg. The cooperation with the State Hermitage Museum, a gem among the world’s museums, is an undeniably important aspect of our arts patronage activities,” said Alexey Miller.

“The Hermitage and Gazprom cooperate in a wide variety of areas: from the dual exhibition of masterpieces in Vienna and St. Petersburg to the restoration of the Turkish Tent, from being friends with FC Zenit to arranging an exhibition devoted to the era of Peter the Great and Elizabeth of Russia. And much more is to come,” said Mikhail Piotrovsky.

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

