Greetings on the opening of All-Russia Forum of Finno-Ugric Peoples

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Representatives of many nations have been living in peace and harmony in our country for centuries. Friendship and neighbourly relations, and the historical experience of intercultural and interreligious interaction are our common treasured values. The Finno-Ugric and other peoples are making a huge contribution to the strengthening of Russia’s statehood, and to the progress of national science, culture and education.

Let me emphasise that preserving national languages, and unique, distinctive traditions and customs is our priority. It is gratifying to see that this highly relevant work is reinforced by such weighty and notable initiatives as your forum, which has brought together the heads of government bodies, leaders of ethnic cultural public organisations, experts and the media.”

