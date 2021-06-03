Greetings on the opening of World Amateur Go Championship

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This is the first time that Russia is hosting this prestigious and respected sports event, and we are happy to welcome the world’s best Go players in Vladivostok.

I have no doubt that the championship will be held at a high organisational and creative level and will help to promote the values and traditions of this ancient game, which harmoniously combines the spirit of intellectual combat and a unique philosophy. Of course, the contest is also a major, landmark event for the residents and guests of the capital city of the Russian Far East.”

MIL OSI