Greetings to Raul Castro Ruz

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Key events in Cuba’s recent history are inseparably linked with your name. Having devoted your life to protecting the interests of your homeland and fighting for social justice, you have become by right an example of patriotism, courage, stamina and statesmanship.

It is hard to overstate your personal contribution to establishing and developing relations between Russia and Cuba and to raising them to the strategic partnership level. I am confident that Moscow and Havana will continue promoting their constructive cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

I recall with warmth our meetings, confidential and meaningful discussions. I sincerely wish you good health, longevity, vitality, happiness and prosperity.”

MIL OSI