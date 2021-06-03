Lithuania stands in solidarity with its EU partners in managing migration challenges

Source: Republic of Lithuania

Lithuania stands in solidarity with Italy, which is under migratory pressure, so it has decided to voluntarily relocate 10 more persons in need of international assistance to Lithuania.

Lithuania is aware of migration challenges faced by other European Union members states, especially the southern ones, and stands in solidarity in managing the challenges. Lithuania has repeatedly sought to assist other EU member states in various ways. The decision to transfer 10 more persons to Lithuania confirms Lithuania’s determination to help the EU countries that face the greatest pressure. Lithuania demonstrates this solidarity at the same time as it is facing enormous political and also increasing pressure due to the illegal immigration from Belarus.

