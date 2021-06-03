Meeting of the State Council Commission on the Economy and Finance

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President , Chelyabinsk Region Governor and Head of the State Council Commission on the Economy and Finance Alexei Teksler Teksler AlexeiGovernor of the Chelyabinsk Region , Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin Kudrin AlexeiChairman of the Accounts Chamber , Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Budget and Financial Markets Anatoly Artamonov Artamonov Anatoly , State Duma deputy and Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes Andrei Makarov, and heads of the Russian Federation constituent entities.

The goal of the State Council Commission’s work is to facilitate the improvement of the regions’ financial sustainability, increase their budget revenue and hence, increase financial capacity of the Russian Federation constituent entities to achieve the national development goals until 2030, as set forth by the President.

The issues of enhancing the regions’ financial independence and sustainability were reflected in the Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly delivered in April 2021. An expanded State Council Presidium meeting on this issue is scheduled to be held in the near future.

