Moscow Exchange and Interfax agree to integrate financial news into trading terminals

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 3 June 2021, Moscow Exchange and Interfax News Agency signed an agreement of cooperation at the XXIV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021) that provides for the broadcasting of Interfax’s financial and economic news in MOEX’s trading terminals.

The official signing ceremony was attended by Igor Marich, Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director for Sales and Business Development of Moscow Exchange, and Vladimir Gerasimov, Executive Director of Interfax.

The agreement will allow trading participants to respond promptly to events affecting market conditions, assess more effectively the impact of economic factors on asset values, and prepare for important events, as the feed includes information about market participants’ forecasts and expectations.

In addition, the parties agreed to jointly develop RusBonds, a popular information and analytical portal in the stock market, as a tool to support SME issuers. This is intended to raise awareness of debt market participants about financial instruments of SME companies and MOEX’s Growth Sector project, to help attract investment by small- and medium-cap companies as part of the national project “Small and Medium Entrepreneurship and Support of Individual Entrepreneurial Initiatives”.

Igor Marich, Member of the Executive Board, Managing Director for Sales and Business Development at Moscow Exchange, said:

“The integration of Interfax news into MOEX terminals will allow market participants to promptly receive financial and economic information and news in the interface where they trade, which will simplify the technical infrastructure and reduce maintenance costs. At the first stage, participants will be able to filter news by a parameter and differentiate them by importance. It is planned that Interfax feeds will be integrated with historical data on prices and trading volumes, including in graphical form, making it possible to clearly observe the impact of news on price behaviour and changes in trading volumes.”

Vladimir Gerasimov, Executive Director of Interfax, said:

“Thanks to the combined efforts of Moscow Exchange and Interfax, RusBonds will develop as a unified communication field for investors, issuers, bookrunners and analysts. We will help small and mid-cap companies to assess their potential to enter the on-exchange bond market, as well as use accessible and effective tools for disclosure and investor relations. Private investors will have access to full analytical and operational information about the opportunities in this segment of the stock market and its risks.”

Moscow Exchange Group operates Russia’s main trading platform for equities, bonds, derivative instruments, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services.

Interfax’s news covers the economic situation in Russia and the largest countries, macro statistics, activities of all liquid issuers of the Russian market and the top-50 most traded securities of foreign companies. Interfax correspondents prepare consensus forecasts on the financial standing of the largest Russian companies from analysts of the leading investment houses. Comparison of IFRS statements with the consensus forecast drives a company’s share price. In addition, Interfax provides information on current company dividends, as well as changes in dividend policy.The newswire includes important information for participants of the FX and money markets such as the results of negotiations between heads of state, news about the Bank of Russia’s monetary policy and its signals to the market, as well as news about the budget process and the Russian Ministry of Finance’s borrowing plans.

