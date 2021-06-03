Moscow Exchange and Qatar Stock Exchange sign memorandum of cooperation

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 3 June 2021, Moscow Exchange and Qatar Stock Exchange signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at developing co-operation, collaboration, and strengthening the partnership between the exchanges.

Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, and Rashid Ali Al-Mansoori, CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange, attended the official signing ceremony, which was held at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021).

The memorandum fosters exchange of information on Russian and Qatarian financial markets and products, encourages business relations development between the exchanges and aims to identify new business opportunities to link the financial infrastructures of both countries.

Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, said:

“The memorandum opens up new vistas for cooperation between Qatar and Russia in the financial sector. The MoU envisages conducting joint events, research and meetings between representatives of the exchanges to enhance understanding of activities in each other’s market. I hope that our cooperation will expand opportunities for companies of both countries to raise financing in capital markets and will contribute to the growth of mutual investments.”

Rashid Ali Al-Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Stock Exchange, said:

“As a leading regional exchange, it is imperative that QSE builds closer relationships with Russian market participants, and these partnerships will be expanded and strengthened by today’s agreement of cooperation with MOEX. I look forward to putting this business collaboration into action and developing what I consider to be only the very beginning of a long and fruitful relationship.”

Moscow Exchange Group operates Russia’s main trading platform for equities, bonds, derivative instruments, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services.

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) was established in 1995 under its initial name Doha Securities Market (DSM). QSE is one of the leading stock markets in the GCC region offering trading in equities, government bonds, ETFs. Qatar Stock Exchange is regulated by Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA). Clearing and depositary services are provided by Qatar Central Securities Depository (QCSD), licensed by QFMA as the sole Depository in Qatar to provide custody, clearing and settlement services. QSE is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

