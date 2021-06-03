Moscow Exchange, NSD and Rosseti sign memorandum of strategic cooperation

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 3 June 2021, Moscow Exchange, National Settlement Depository (NSD) and Rosseti signed a trilateral memorandum of strategic cooperation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021).

The official signing ceremony was attended by Yuri Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, Viktor Zhidkov, Chairman of the Executive Board of NSD, and Andrey Murov, First Deputy General Director and Executive Director of ROSSETI.

Under the memorandum, the parties will collaborate create conditions to improve the efficiency of Rosseti’s treasury operations by using financial instruments and technology services provided by MOEX’s infrastructure, including use of an integrated solution based on MOEX Treasury. In addition, NSD’s technology will help build a reliable infrastructure for the rapid exchange of financial messages by connecting to Transit 2.0 and the Bank of Russia’s financial messaging system (FMS) service bureau at NSD.

Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, said:

“The concept of the memorandum fits into Moscow Exchange’s strategy of expanding cooperation with corporate clients and providing them with direct access to exchange markets. We hope that the active use of exchange-traded financial instruments and work based on our MOEX Treasury corporate client terminal will allow Rosseti to efficiently raise and place free funds through direct access to the Moscow Exchange Credit and Deposit Markets.”

Viktor Zhidkov, Chairman of the Executive Board of NSD, said:

“NSD welcomes the development of our strategic partnership with Rosseti, one of the international leaders in the energy industry. As a key player in the Russian financial market, we are ready to provide the widest range of services at the intersection of finance and technology. We are confident that our products such as FMS Service Bureau and Transit 2.0 will become important components of the company’s financial infrastructure.”

Andrey Murov, First Deputy General Director and Executive Director of ROSSETI, said:

“We are actively cooperating with Moscow Exchange and NSD in many areas, and the memorandum signed today will make it possible to expand the list of collaborations. ROSSETI is one of the largest corporations in Russia, and the organisation’s extensive structure interacts with a large number of counterparties and implements large-scale projects across the country. Improving the efficiency of the treasury function through the use of modern financial instruments and technologies is one of our priorities.”

Moscow Exchange Group operates Russia’s main trading platform for equities, bonds, derivative instruments, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services.

National Settlement Depository (NSD) is part of Moscow Exchange Group holding the status of central securities depository of the Russian Federation. NSD was established on 27 June 1996. At the end of 2000, the total value of assets under custody at NSD reached RUB 63.6 trillion. NSD is recognized by the Bank of Russia as a systemically important settlement depository and repository. The NSD payment system is qualified as systematically and nationally important. NSD offers its clients a wide range of services, including depository services, cash settlement services, registration of OTC transactions (repository), information services, collateral management services and technological services.

Rosseti is an electric grid operator in the Russian Federation and one of the world’s largest electric grid companies. The area of operations covers 80 regions of the country. It manages: 2.40 mln km of transmission lines, 528,000 substations with a transformer capacity of over 809,000 MVA. In 2020, the productive supply of electricity to consumers was 734.1 billion kWh. The Rosseti Group employs 216,500 people. The property complex includes 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, including 15 interregional subsidiaries and a trunk grid company. The controlling shareholder is the Russian government represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management, which owns 88.04% of the company’s share capital.

