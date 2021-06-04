Amendments to legislation regulating citizens’ election rights

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law restricts the passive election rights of persons involved in the activities of extremist and terrorist organisations.

Thus, the founders and members of collegiate management bodies, managers and deputy managers of such organisations, their regional divisions and other structural divisions cannot be elected for a period of five years following the enactment of a court ruling on liquidating or banning the activities of an extremist or terrorist organisation. Participants, members, employees and other persons involved in the activities of such organisations cannot be elected for a period of three years following the enactment of a relevant court ruling.

